Japan PMI manufacturing dropped to 53.3, recovery sustained with softening momentum

Japan PMI Manufacturing dropped from 54.0 to 53.3 in December. PMI Services dropped from 53.0 to 51.1. PMI Composite dropped from 53.3 to 51.8.

Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: “The latest Flash PMI data showed that the Japanese private sector recovery was sustained in December, rounding off the best quarterly performance since Q4 2018. However, both manufacturers and services companies signalled softer rates of output and new order growth compared to November, to suggest a softening of momentum.”

