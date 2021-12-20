BoJ Kuroda: Too early to consider normalizing policy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said today, “there’s quite a distance from the 2% inflation target. It is still too early now to consider normalizing policy.” “Unlike the Western countries, inflation is extremely low and inflation expectations remain very low,” he added. “We’re in a phase to patiently continue large-scale monetary easing.”

BoJ’s balance sheet has grown the equivalent of 135% of GDO . But Kuroda said “I don’t think expansion of the BoJ’s assets will affect our ability to keep monetary policy and financial system stable.” Though, he added it’s important for the government market confidence on the country’s fiscal health in the medium- to long-term.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>