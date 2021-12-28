WTI oil extending rally, eyeing 77.2 projection level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oil prices follow broad based risk-on sentiments and jumped higher this week. Investors seem to be getting Omicron worries behind, as the health impacts of infection look much milder than feared.

With the strong break of 55 day EMA, WTI’s pull back from 85.92 has likely completed at 62.90 already. Immediate focus is now on 100% projection of 62.90 to 73.66 from 66.46 at 77.22. Firm break there could bring upside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 83.86.

For now, we’re viewing the pattern from 85.92 has a sideway corrective pattern, with range set between 61.90 and 85.92. Hence, we’d not expecting a break of 85.92 any time soon. Instead, there should at least be one more falling leg to complete the pattern. Let’s see.