Swiss CPI dropped -0.1% mom in December, matched expectations. the decline was due to several factors including falling prices for heating oil, fuel and air transport. For the 12-month period, CPI was unchanged at 1.5% yoy, below expectation of 1.6% yoy.

Average annual inflation in 2021 was at 0.6%. Prices for domestic products increased by 0.3% on average, those for imported products increased by 1.5%. Average annual inflation was –0.7% in 2020 and +0.4% in 2019.

Full release here.