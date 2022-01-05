Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 53.3, weakest growth since Mar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 53.1 in December, down from November’s 55.9. PMI Composite was finalized at 53.3, down from November’s 55.4, lowest since March.

Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI composite dropped to 9-month low at 56.5. France dropped to 55.8. Spain dropped to 55.4, an 8-month low. Italy dropped to 54.7. Germany dropped to 49.9, an 18-month low.

Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:

“The accelerated expansion in output we saw in November unfortunately turned out to be brief. Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections across the euro area, growth slowed to the weakest since March in December. In Germany, where measures to combat COVID-19 have been more stringent than other monitored euro area countries, levels of economic activity broadly stagnated in December. Nonetheless, slower growth was seen across the board.

“There was also little to cheer with regards to inflation. Although there was a marginal easing of price pressures, we’re still in excessively hot territory – increases in both input and output costs were the second-quickest on record… As euro area nations deal with the latest developments in the pandemic, it’s clear that risks to the economy are now greater as tighter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 are more likely than they have been recently.”

