US ADP employment grew 807k in Dec, broad-based gains

US ADP private employment grew 807k in December, much better than expectation of 358k. Looking at some details, small businesses added 204k jobs. Medium businesses added 214. Large businesses added 389k. By sector, goods-producing jobs grew 138k. Service-providing jobs grew 669k.

“December’s job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron’s impact had yet to be seen,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth. December’s job growth brought the fourth quarter average to 625,000, surpassing the 514,000 average for the year. While job gains eclipsed 6 million in 2021, private sector payrolls are still nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels.”

