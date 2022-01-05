Wed, Jan 05, 2022 @ 20:32 GMT
Wed, Jan 05, 2022 @ 20:32 GMT

US oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels, WTI accelerating as rally resumes

US oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels, WTI accelerating as rally resumes

US commercial crude oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels in the week ending December 31. At 417.9m barrels, oil inventories are about -8% below the give year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories rose 10.1m barrels. Distillate rose 4.4m barrels. Propane/propylene dropped -0.7, barrels. Total commercial petroleum inventories rose 10.2m barrels.

WTI crude oil rises further after the release, as rally from 62.90 resumed. 100% projection of 62.90 to 73.66 from 66.46 at 77.22 is considered firmly taken out. Further rise is expected as long as 74.48 support holds. WTI is likely in another round of upside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 83.86, which is close to 85.92 high.

For now, we’re not expecting a break of 85.92 yet. We’d expect at least one more down leg before the corrective pattern from there completes. Hence, we’d look for topping between 83.86/85.92. But we’ll see.

