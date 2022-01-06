China PMI services rose to 53.1, composite rose to 53.0

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Services rose from 52.1 to 53.1 in December, above expectation of 51.9. PMI Composite rose from 51.2 to 53.0.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “To sum up, the economy recovered in December with improvements in demand and supply of manufacturing and services. Inflationary pressure eased. But the job market was still under pressure and businesses were less optimistic, raising questions about the stability of the economic recovery. The repeated Covid-19 flare-ups and sluggish overseas demand were challenges to stability.”

Full release here.