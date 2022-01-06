Thu, Jan 06, 2022 @ 16:14 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM services dropped sharply to 62.0, much worse than expectation

US ISM services dropped sharply to 62.0, much worse than expectation

By ActionForex.com

US ISM Services dropped sharply from 69.1 to 62.0 in December, much worse than expectation of 67.2. Looking at some details, business activity/production dropped from 74.6 to 67.7. New orders dropped from 69.7 to 61.5. employment dropped from 56.5 to 54.9. Supplier deliveries dropped from 75.7 to 63.9. Prices rose slightly from 82.3 to 82.5.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI® for December (62 percent) corresponds to a 4.5-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.