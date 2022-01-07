Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in November, much better than expectation of -0.5%. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it fell by -1.5% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Spain (+4.9%), Luxembourg (+4.0%) and Portugal (+2.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Austria (-4.1%), Latvia (-3.6%) and Croatia (-3.1%).

Full release here.