Fri, Jan 07, 2022 @ 15:07 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in November, much better than expectation of -0.5%. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it fell by -1.5% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Spain (+4.9%), Luxembourg (+4.0%) and Portugal (+2.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Austria (-4.1%), Latvia (-3.6%) and Croatia (-3.1%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.