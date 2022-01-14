Fed Daly: Lift off in March is a quite reasonable thing

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a Reuters interview, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, “lifting off in March when you have an unemployment rate of 3.9%, and an inflation rate that’s north of our price stability goal of average 2% inflation, to me seems a quite reasonable thing.” But she didn’t offer her prediction on the number of rate hike needed this year.

Daly also said even with the rate hikes, “we are not bridling the economy and starting to restrain it.” Rate would remain well below the “neutral” level of 2.50%. Meanwhile, once Fed has raised rates once or twice, she said, it should start shrinking the balance sheet as a “predictable” manner.

