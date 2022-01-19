WTI oil hits 7-yr high, EUR/CAD downside breakout

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude oil surged through a key resistance overnight and hit the highest level since 2014. The outage of Turkey’s Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline after an explosion was a factor causing concerns over supplies. In the background, there are also geopolitical issues surrounding Russia.

With 85.92 resistance taken out, WTI crude oil is resuming up trend from the 2020 spike low. For the near term, further rally is expected as long as 81.60 support holds. Next target 90 handle. But WTI could try to hit 261.8% projection of 62.90 to 73.66 from 66.46 at 94.62 before topping.

EUR/CAD followed and broke 1.4162 low to resume the down trend from 1.5991. Near term outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.4357 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.5096 to 1.4162 from 1.4644 at 1.4067. Firm break there could trigger downside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.3710.