AUD/NZD soars, setting up long term up trend?

AUD/NZD soars in response to much better than expected Australia job data, and heightened expectation of RBA rate hike this year. The strong break of 100% projection of 1.0278 to 1.0610 from 1.0314 at 1.0646 is seen as a sign of upside acceleration. Further rally is now expected as long as 1.0583 support holds. Next target is 161.8% projection at 1.0851.

The bigger question now is whether the medium term fall from 1.1042 has completed as a corrective pattern, with three waves down to 1.0278. Break above above mentioned 1.0851 resistance will add credence to this bullish case. That would also argue that rise from 1.2078 is developing into a long term up trend, resuming the move from 2019 low at 0.9992 through 1.1042.

