Bundesbank: Germany inflation to remain extraordinarily high at 2022 beginning

Bundesbank said in the monthly report that Germany’s real GDP grew by 2.7% in 2021, not enough to compensate the -4.50% contraction in 2020. It added, “setbacks caused by the pandemic and bottlenecks on the supply side dampened the recovery in the past year.”

Overall, prices was at an above-average rate of 3.2% in 2021. The factors driving up inflation are “also having an effect into the new year.” Bundesbank added, “the rate at the beginning of 2022 is likely to remain extraordinarily high….In addition, due to the significant rise in market quotations for natural gas, the corresponding end customer tariffs will be raised significantly.”

Full release here.

