Ethereum heading to 2k, Bitcoin to 30k

Mon, Jan 24, 2022 @ 22:30 GMT
By ActionForex.com

The massacre of cryptocurrencies continues today as Ethereum resumes recent steep fall and hit as low as 2198.70 so far. The fall from 4863.75 is still in progress to 161.8% projection 4863.75 to 3439.00 from 4126.20 at 1820.95, which is below 2000 and above 1715.62 low. Considering deeply oversold condition in daily RSI, some support should be seen below 2000 to bring an overdue rebound. But in any case, break of 2927.20 support turned resistance is needed to indicate bottoming. Otherwise, risk will still stay on the downside.

Bitcoin also drops to as low as 33019 so far. Daily RSI is deeply oversold while BTC is close to 29261 support. There should be signs of bottoming ahead. But still, break of 39636 support turned resistance is needed to indicate bottoming, or risk will stay heavily on the downside. The more bearish scenario is not favored yet, but bitcoin could extend the down trend from 68986 to 100% projection at 25023 if it couldn’t defend 30k handle.

