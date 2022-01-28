Bitcoin trading sideway, risk still on the downside

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin stabilized after hitting 33000 and turned sideway. But risk is still staying heavily on the downside with 39636 support turned resistance intact. Current down trend from 68986 could extend with another falling leg, towards 29261 support, which is close to 30k psychological level too. We’d look for bottoming signal around there.

Meanwhile, on the upside, firm break of 39639 will argue that bitcoin has bottomed earlier than expected and bring rebound back towards 55 day EMA (now at 44839). Failure to defend 30k handle will indicate that the larger down trend is still in force for 100% projection of 68986 to 41908 from 52101 at 25023.