UK PMI construction rose to 56.3, overall cost inflation eased

UK PMI Construction rose from 54.3 to 56.3 in January, above expectation of 54.3. Markit said the sector gained momentum after subdued end to 2021. Commercial activity helped to offset weaker rise in house building. Cost inflation dipped to 10-month low as supply issues eased.

Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit said: “UK construction companies started the year on a strong footing as business activity picked up speed and new orders expanded to the greatest extent since last August… Higher energy, transport and raw material bills led to across the board increases in input prices during January, but fewer supply issues helped ease the overall rate of cost inflation to its lowest since March 2021.”

