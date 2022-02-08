RBNZ Orr: An innovative approach needed to support a more efficient and resilient cash system

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBNZ is currently commencing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) proof-of-concept design work, which is a “multi-stage and multi-year effort”. The consultation on an issues paper Future of Money – Cash System Redesign, which closes on March 7, received 190 submissions so far.

Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech, “we must decide how best to use of digital technology to modernize central bank money, while we continue to ensure cash remains an option for those who need it. An innovative approach is needed to support a more efficient and resilient cash system, and the changes required are potentially far reaching”.

“The technology exists now to implement a CBDC, but it needs to be well designed. At a basic hygiene level, a CBDC must be user-friendly, resilient to cyber and other operational risks, and enable privacy. These features promote widespread trust and use.”

