Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 100.8, elevated pressures on finances

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment dropped -1.3% to 100.8 in February, down from 102.2. The “economy, next 12 months” sub-index increased by 2.4% and the “economy, next 5 years” sub-index was up by 1.5%.

However, the “finances vs a year ago” sub-index slumped by -9.2% (more than reversing the surprise 7.5% lift in January) while the “finances, next 12 months” sub-index fell by -1.5% to be down by -4.3% since December.

Westpac said, “the most likely explanations for these elevated pressures on finances relate to: Omicron-related disruptions to activity and earnings at the start of the year; the rising cost of living; and the prospect of rising interest rates.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Also, “Westpac does not expect the first rate hike by the RBA until August and it will be very interesting to observe how resilient this surprising recovery in confidence will be in the lead up to the first move.”

Full release here.