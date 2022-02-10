BoJ Kuroda: No change to debate stimulus exit in my term

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was quoted by Mainichi newspaper saying that “as long as our current price projection lives, there’s no chance we will debate” stimulus exit before his term ends in April 2023. “We’re not engaging in any debate of an exit. Doing so is inappropriate given Japan’s price developments,” he added.

“Japan’s economic recovery is slower than that of the United States and European countries, and (consumer) inflation is just 0.5%,” Kuroda said. “As such, there’s no need to scale back monetary stimulus or shift toward policy tightening. Doing so is unlikely,”

The change of consumer inflation accelerating sharply was “very small” and “the key would be wage growth”.

