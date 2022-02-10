Thu, Feb 10, 2022 @ 15:55 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB de Guindos: Inflation to decline in the course of this year

ECB de Guindos: Inflation to decline in the course of this year

By ActionForex.com

ECB Vice President  Luis de Guindos said in a speech, “inflation is likely to remain elevated for longer than previously expected, but to decline in the course of this year.”

“That is the central case, but there are upside risks to that outlook,” he added. “Inflation could turn out to be higher if price pressures feed through into higher-than-anticipated wage rises, or if the economy returns to full capacity more quickly than foreseen.

“Some other central banks have either already raised rates or indicated that they will soon do so,” he said. “In making comparisons, it’s worth remembering that the euro area is at a different stage of the economic cycle, just as it was when the pandemic started. So it’s natural that central banks around the globe won’t necessarily start raising rates at the same time.”

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.