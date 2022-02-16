Canada CPI jumped to 5.1% yoy in Jan, highest since 1991

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI jumped from 4.8% yoy to 5.1% yoy in January, above expectation of 4.8% yoy. Also, inflation surpassed 5% for the first time since September 1991. On monthly basis, CPI rose 0.9% mom, above expectation of 0.6% mom, highest since January 2017.

Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 4.3% yoy, highest since the introduction of the index in 1999. Prices for services was unchanged at 3.4% yoy. Prices for goods accelerated from 6.8% yoy to 7.2% yoy.

CPI common rose from 2.1% yoy to 2.3% yoy, above expectation of 2.1% yoy. CPI median rose from 3.1% yoy to 3.3% yoy, above expectation of 3.1% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 3.8% yoy to 4.0% yoy, above expectation of 3.7% yoy.

Full release here.