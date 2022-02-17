Fed Kashkari: Let’s not overdo policy normalization

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said yesterday that it’s “appropriate” to start normalizing policy. However, he cautioned “let’s not overdo it”. “If we raise rates really aggressively, we run the risk of slamming the brakes on the economy, putting the economy into recession, which would then — we’d be crashing back down into this low inflation environment,” he warned.

Kashkari also revealed that he and his family had COVID earlier this year, and “a lot of families are experiencing what we just experienced.” He added “this will be a while” before people can be comfortably living with the coronavirus.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>