Germany Ifo business climate rose to 98.9, betting on an end to coronavirus crisis

Germany Ifo Business Climate rose from 96.0 to 98.9 in February, above expectation of 96.5. Current Assessment Index rose from 96.2 to 98.6, above expectation of 96.6. Expectations index rose from 95.8 to 99.2, above expectation of 96.5.

By industry, manufacturing rose from 20.0 to 23.5. Services rose from 7.7 to 13.5. trade rose from -1.3 to 6.6. Construction rose from 8.0 to 8.3.

Ifo said, “the German economy is betting on an end to the coronavirus crisis. However, the escalation of the crisis engulfing Ukraine remains a risk factor.”

