ECB de Guindos: We will readjust asset purchases if needed

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said asset purchases need to be completed before interest rates can rise. However, “we will look at the data, the projections and then we will readjust asset purchases if needed and will see when an interest rate hike can take place.”

Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle said the Eurofi Magazine, “The time seems right for our monetary policy to move out of crisis mode and start the process of gradual normalisation.”

“With the return of economic activity to the pre-crisis level, looming labour shortages and in part structural pressures on energy prices, our monetary policy needs to start rebuilding its space to be ready to respond to the next business cycle,” Vasle added.

