Gold resumes rally, targets 1946 next

Gold’s rally resumed after brief consolidation and hits as high as 1931.07 so far. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1889.42 support holds. Next target is 100% projection of 1682.60 to 1877.05 from 1752.12 at 1946.57. Sustained break there, as well as the channel resistance, could prompt some strong upside acceleration ahead.

It should also be noted again that sustained break of 1916.30 should confirm that whole correction from 2074.84 (2020 high) has completed at 1682.60, after defending 38.2% retracement of 1046.27 to 2074.84. Further decisive break of 1946.57 would quickly shot Gold up to 161.8% projection at 2066.74, which is close to 2074.84 high.