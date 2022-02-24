Gold to target 2074 high on upside acceleration

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold’s rally continues further today and powers through, 100% projection of 1682.60 to 1877.05 from 1752.12 at 1946.57. This is a clear sign of upside acceleration. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1913.79 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 161.8% projection at 2066.74, which is close to 2074.84 high.

Also, the chance of long term up trend resumption is increasing with current rally. On break of 2074.84, next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 1160.17 to 2074.84 from 1682.60 at 2247.86.

