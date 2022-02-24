Fed Bostic: Events today in the Ukraine are on all of our minds

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Atlanta Fed bank President Raphael Bostic said, “events today in the Ukraine are on all of our minds. We’ll be watching this closely here in Atlanta and across the Federal Reserve system to assess the economic and financial impacts,”

He still thinks may need to hikes four or more times this year if high inflation persists. However, “I am really open to adjusting this as we get more clarity on how the economy is evolving…the data may come in perhaps more pessimistic in terms of how well we are doing on inflation and if it does I’m going to move my view, maybe 4 (hikes), and depending on how things go it may be more than that.”

