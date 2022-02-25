RBNZ Orr: Raising rates sooner prevents the need for even higher rates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech, “amongst many of our central bank peers, we were one of the first to begin removing monetary stimulus and start the tightening cycle”.

“Financial market pricing for future interest rate levels have been very responsive to our signalling,” he added. “Market pricing of future central bank policy rates continue to indicate that New Zealand is expected to tighten policy sooner than many other comparable economies.”

“By getting on top of inflation pressures quickly, by raising interest rates sooner, we aim to prevent the need for even higher rates in the future,” he said. “In other words, we are taking our foot off the accelerator now to minimise having to use the brakes harder in future.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full speech here.