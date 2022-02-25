Fri, Feb 25, 2022 @ 12:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment indicator rose to 114.0 in Feb, EU rose to...

Eurozone economic sentiment indicator rose to 114.0 in Feb, EU rose to 112.8

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economist Sentiment Indicator rose from 112.7 to 114.0 in February. Industry confidence rose from 13.9 to 14.0. Services confidence rose from 9.1 to 13.0. Consumer confidence rose from -8.5 to -8.8. Retail trade confidence rose from 3.7 to 5.4. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 112.7 to 116.2, highest since May 2000.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 111.6 to 112.8. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 113.4 to 115.8, an all time high. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI improved in Spain (+2.4), France (+1.9), Germany (+1.2) and Italy (+1.0), whereas it weakened in the Netherlands and Poland (both -1.7).

 

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.