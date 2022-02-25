Eurozone economic sentiment indicator rose to 114.0 in Feb, EU rose to 112.8

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economist Sentiment Indicator rose from 112.7 to 114.0 in February. Industry confidence rose from 13.9 to 14.0. Services confidence rose from 9.1 to 13.0. Consumer confidence rose from -8.5 to -8.8. Retail trade confidence rose from 3.7 to 5.4. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 112.7 to 116.2, highest since May 2000.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 111.6 to 112.8. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 113.4 to 115.8, an all time high. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI improved in Spain (+2.4), France (+1.9), Germany (+1.2) and Italy (+1.0), whereas it weakened in the Netherlands and Poland (both -1.7).

Full release here.