Wed, Mar 02, 2022 @ 07:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Saunders prefers to move rates quite quickly towards neutral

BoE Saunders prefers to move rates quite quickly towards neutral

By ActionForex.com

BoE MPC member Michael Saunders said yesterday, “the economy is in significant excess demand, and inflation expectations are not as well anchored as I would like.”

“My preference is to move quite quickly towards a more neutral stance in order to prevent the recent trend of higher inflation expectations and rising pay growth from becoming more firmly embedded,” he said.

However, he emphasized that his vote for 50bps hike in February “does not necessarily imply that I would vote for a 50 basis-point hike in the event that further tightening is required.”

“All else equal, the case for policy to move in a larger step probably is greater when Bank Rate is clearly further away from the approximate level that, if maintained, would return inflation to target and keep it there,” he added.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.