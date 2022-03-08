Australia NAB business confidence rose to 13, getting back on track

Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 08:14 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Australia NAB business confidence rose from 4 to 13 in February. Business conditions rose from 2 to 9. Looking at some details, trading conditions rose from 8 to 10. Profitability condition rose from 2 to 5. Employment condition rose from -1 to 8.

“Overall, the February survey shows that the economy is quickly getting back on track as the Omicron wave recedes,” said said NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster. “The outlook is fairly strong with supply disruptions and cost pressures now the major challenge facing businesses.”

