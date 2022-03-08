BoJ Kuroda: Inappropriate to scale back stimulus while wage growth remains low

Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 08:14 GMT
By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today that inflation expectations and wages growth in Japan are still low. Even if inflation exceeds the 2% target, “it’s inappropriate to deal with by scaling back stimulus or tightening monetary policy,” he said.

“If crude oil and commodity prices drive up inflation while wage growth remains slow, that would hit households’ real income and corporate profits, and hurt the economy,” he said. “Such conditions won’t lead to sustainable achievement of 2% inflation.”

Regarding global sanctions on Russia, Kuroda said, “the rouble and Russian government bond prices are falling sharply. We can’t rule out the possibility debt payment from Russia could be disrupted. The chance of Russia defaulting on its debt cannot be ruled out”.

