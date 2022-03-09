Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 14:57 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGold back pressing 2k as rally lost momentum ahead of record high

Gold back pressing 2k as rally lost momentum ahead of record high

By ActionForex.com

Gold dips notably today, after failing to break through 2074.84 record high earlier. With the depth of the retreat, more corrective trading is now likely for the near term. While gold cold gyrate below 2000 handle, downside should be contained by 1960.83 support to bring another rally. Decisive break of 2074.84 will pave to way to next medium term target at 61.8% projection of 1160.17 to 2074.84 from 1682.60 at 2247.86.

However, break of 1960.83 support will delay the bullish case. Gold could then be in correction to rise from 1682.60 (the preferred case), or it’s starting a third leg of the corrective pattern from 2074.84 (less preferred case). But both ways, Gold could have a test on 1877.80 support before setting on the next move.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What Type Of Forex Trader Are You?

How to Use Pivot Points

How Do Traders Manage Risk on Their Trades?

Taking Your First Live Forex Trade

Your Trading Plan Is Essential

Make An Honest Self Appraisal

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.