ECB sets faster APP purchase wind-down schedule

ECB left interest rate unchanged as widely expected. Main refinancing, marginal lending facility and deposit rate are held at 0.00%, 0.25%, and -0.50% respectively. ECB added that “Any adjustments to the key ECB interest rates will take place some time after the end of the Governing Council’s net purchases under the APP and will be gradual.”

The pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) will stop net purchases as planned at the end of March. The purchase schedule for the regular asset purchase program (APP) is revised, with monthly net purchase at EUR 40B in April, EUR 30B in May and EUR 20B in June.

ECB added that the calibration for APP net purchases in Q3 will be ” data-dependent and reflect its evolving assessment of the outlook”. If medium term inflation outlook “will not weaken after the end of the net purchases, ECB will conclude net APP purchases in Q3. Also, ECB leaves it open to revise the schedule, size and duration of the purchases.

