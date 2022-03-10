ECB upgrade inflation forecasts significantly, downgrades GDP forecasts

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in the post meeting press conference, inflation has “continued to surprise on the upside because of unexpectedly high energy costs.”, and prices rises became “more broadly based”. GDP growth was revised down for the near term, owing to the war in Ukraine.

Inflation projections were revised up “significantly” to 5.1% in 2022 (up from 2.6%), 2.1% in 2023 (up form 1.8%), and 1.9% in 2024 (up from 1.8%).

Excluding food and energy, inflation is projected to average 2.6% in 2022 (up from 1.9%), 1.8% in 2023 (up from 1.7%), and 1.9% in 2024 (up from 1.8%).

The economy is projected to grow 3.7% in 2022 (down from 4.2%), 2.8% in 2023 (down from 2.9%), and 1.6% in 2024 (unchanged).

Lagarde also said, “the Russia-Ukraine war will have a material impact on economic activity and inflation through higher energy and commodity prices, the disruption of international commerce and weaker confidence. The extent of these effects will depend on how the conflict evolves, on the impact of current sanctions and on possible further measures.”

