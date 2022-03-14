Ethereum and Bitcoin extending triangle consolidation, not the time for downside breakout yet

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum is struggling in tight range above 2500 in quiet Asian session. It’s staying in the consolidation pattern from 2157, probably in form of a triangle. That is another rising leg could be seen as before the consolidation completes. But judging from current price actions, upside should be limited by 55 day EMA (now at 2852).

The whole down trend from 4863 is expected resume later. Break of 2293 support will be the first sign of downtrend resumption. Further break of 2157 low will pave the way through 2000 to 1715 support next.

Bitcoin carries the same picture. It’s trading in range around 38000 for now. Overall, it’s seen as extending the triangle consolidation pattern from 33000. Such pattern should complete after another rising leg. Break of 34264 will be the first sign of resumption of down trend from 68986. Further break of 33000 will target 29261 support next.