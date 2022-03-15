UK payrolled employees rose 275k in Feb, unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in Jan

UK number of payrolled employees rose 275k in February. Comparing with prepandemic level in February 2020, number of payrolled employees was up 662k. Claimant count dropped -48.1k, versus expectation of 20.3k rise.
In the three months to January, unemployment rate dropped from 4.1% to 3.9% in the three months to January, better than expectation of 4.0%.
Average earnings including bonus rose 4.8% 3moy in January, above expectation of 4.6%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 3.8% 3moy, also above expectation of 3.7%.