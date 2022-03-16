Wed, Mar 16, 2022 @ 14:37 GMT
Canada CPI jumped to 5.7% yoy in Feb, highest since 1991

Canada CPI accelerated sharply form 5.1% yoy to 5.7% yoy in February, above expectation of 5.5% yoy. That’s the largest gain since August 1991, and it’s the second consecutive month where headline inflation exceeded 5% level. Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 4.7% yoy up from January’s 4.3% yoy, fastest since its introduction in 1999. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 1.0% mom in February, largest monthly increase since February 2013.

CPI common rose from 2.3% yoy to 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.4% yoy. CPI median rose from 3.3% yoy to 3.5% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.3% yoy, above expectation of 4.2% yoy.

