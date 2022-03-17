Eurozone CPI finalized at 5.9% yoy in Feb, EU at 6.2% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 5.9% yoy in February, up from January’s 5.1% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+3.12%), followed by services (+1.04%), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.90%) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.81%).

EU CPI was finalized at 6.2% yoy, up from January’s 5.6% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta, France (both 4.2%), Portugal, Finland and Sweden (all 4.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (14.0%), Estonia (11.6%) and Czechia (10.0%). Compared with January, annual inflation fell in two Member States and rose in twenty-five.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.