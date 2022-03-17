ECB Lagarde: Inflation to exceed 7% this year in severe scenario

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a speech the central has given itself some “extra space” in monetary policy by stating that rate hike will come only “some time” after ending net asset purchases.

“This maintains our traditional sequencing logic, but also gives us extra space if needed after we stop purchasing bonds and before we take the next step towards normalization,” she said. “This will allow us to test whether the convergence of inflation to our target that we project today is robust to current and potential new shocks,”

Lagarde also said the outbreak of war has ” introduced new uncertainty into the outlook”, with ” the short-term factors pushing up inflation are likely to be amplified.” Inflation out hit 5.1% on average hits year, and even exceed 7% in the “severe scenario”.

Full speech here.