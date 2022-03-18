Fed Bullard explains voting for 50bps hike this week

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a statement, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard explained by he voted for a 50bps rate hike on March 16 FOMC meeting, instead of 25bps. Additional, in the Summary of Economic Projections, he penciled in more rate hikes to 3% this year.

“The combination of strong real economic performance and unexpectedly high inflation means that the Committee’s policy rate is currently far too low to prudently manage the U.S. macroeconomic situation,” he said. “Moreover, U.S. monetary policy has been unwittingly easing further because inflation has risen sharply while the policy rate has remained very low, pushing short-term real interest rates lower. The Committee will have to move quickly to address this situation or risk losing credibility on its inflation target.”

Bullard also compared to what Fed did back in 1994 and 1995, where FOMC “made a similar discrete adjustment to the policy rate to better align it with the macroeconomic circumstances at that time”. And, the results were excellent”.

Full statement here.