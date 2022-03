New Zealand goods export rose 22% yoy in Feb, imports rose 37% yoy

New Zealand goods exports rose 22% yoy to NZD 5.5B in February. Goods imports rose 37% yoy to NZD 5.9B. Trade deficit came in at NZD -385m, smaller than expectation of NZD -808m.

Exports to all top destinations increased, including China (up NZD 80m or 5.4%), Australia (up NZD 119m or 22.0%), US (up NZD 37m or 7.4%), EU (up NZD 62m or 25%), and Japan (up NZD 71m or 34%).

Imports from all top partners also rose, including China (up NZD 490m or 45%), EUR (up NZD 209m or 32%), Australia (up NZD 137m or 26%), US (up NZD 105m or 29%), and Japan (up NZD 167m or 60%).

Full release here.