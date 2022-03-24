SNB keeps rate at -0.75%, upgrade inflation forecasts

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

SNB keeps sight deposit rate unchanged at -0.75% as widely expected. It reiterated that is is “willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in order to counter upward pressure on the Swiss franc”. The Swiss franc remains “highly valued”.

SNB said, “the war in Ukraine has had an effect on the Swiss economy above all via the strong increase in commodity prices”, and are likely to “weigh on consumption and increase companies’ production costs”. Trade is likely to be affected by “albeit not severely given Switzerland’s limited direct economic ties to Ukraine and Russia”. Supply bottlenecks “could deteriorate further” and uncertainty could have an “adverse impact on investment activity.”. 2022 growth forecasts was revised lower to around 2.5%.

The inflation forecast, conditioned on policy rate at -0.75%, was raised in general. But inflation is projected to peak at 2.2% in Q2 2022, then slow gradually to 0.7% in Q2 2023, then climb back to 1.1% in Q1. For the year as a whole, inflation is projected to be 2.1% in 2022 (upgraded from 1.0%), 0.9% in 2023 (up graded from 0.6%), and then 0.9% in 2024 (new).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full statement here.