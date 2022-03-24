UK PMI manufacturing dropped to 55.5, but services rose to 61.0

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing rose dropped from 58.0 to 55.5 in March, below expectation of 57.7, a 13-month low. PMI Services rose from 60.5 to 61.0, above expectation of 58.0, a 9-month high. PMI Composite dropped from 59.9 to 59.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global said: “The survey indicators point to potentially sharply slower growth in the coming months, accompanied by a further acceleration of inflation and a worsening cost of living crisis, which paints an unwelcome picture of ‘stagflation’ for the economy in the months ahead.”

