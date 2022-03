US initial jobless claims dropped -28k to 187k in the week ending March 19, much better than expectation of 210k. That’s also the lowest level since September 6, 1969, when it was 183k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -12k to 212k.

Continuing claims dropped -67k to 1350k in the week ending March 12. That’s the lowest since January 3, 1970, when it was 1332k. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -31k to 1432k, lowest since February 28, 1970, when it was 1421k.

Full release here.