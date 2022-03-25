Fri, Mar 25, 2022 @ 08:51 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK retail sales dropped -0.3% mom in Feb, ex-fuel sales down -0.7%...

UK retail sales dropped -0.3% mom in Feb, ex-fuel sales down -0.7% mom

By ActionForex.com

UK retail sales volume dropped -0.3% mom in February, much worse than expectation of 1.0% mom rise. On a 12-month basis, sales rose 7.0% yoy, below expectation of 7.8% yoy. Also, sales volume was 3.7% above pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Ex-fuel sales volume dropped -0.7% mom, below expectation of 0.5% mom. On a 12-month basis, sales rose 4.6% yoy, below expectation of 5.0% yoy. Ex-fuel sales volume was 4.0% above pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Auto fuel sales volume rose 3.6% mom, above pre-pandemic level (by 0.9%) for the first time, on lifting of restrictions and increased travel.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.