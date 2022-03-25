UK retail sales dropped -0.3% mom in Feb, ex-fuel sales down -0.7% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK retail sales volume dropped -0.3% mom in February, much worse than expectation of 1.0% mom rise. On a 12-month basis, sales rose 7.0% yoy, below expectation of 7.8% yoy. Also, sales volume was 3.7% above pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Ex-fuel sales volume dropped -0.7% mom, below expectation of 0.5% mom. On a 12-month basis, sales rose 4.6% yoy, below expectation of 5.0% yoy. Ex-fuel sales volume was 4.0% above pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Auto fuel sales volume rose 3.6% mom, above pre-pandemic level (by 0.9%) for the first time, on lifting of restrictions and increased travel.

Full release here.