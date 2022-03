Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped from 98.5 to 90.8 in March, below expectation of 94.5. Current Situation index dropped from 98.6 to 97.0, below expectation of 97.3. Expectations index dropped from 98.4 to 85.1, well below expectation of 97.2, and a record collapse.

By sector, manufacturing dived from 23.1 to -3.3. Services dropped from 13.6 to 0.7. Trade dropped from 6.6 to -12.0. Construction dropped from 8.0 to -12.2.

