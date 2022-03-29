Japan FM Suzuki carefully watching bad yen weakening

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government is carefully watching the foreign exchange market to avoid “bad yen weakening”. He repeated that currency stability was important. While a weak Yen is positive for exporters, it’s negative for household on popping up living costs.

Yesterday, BoJ started offering four days of unlimited bond purchases to defend the 0.25% cap of 10-year JGB yield. The first offer drew no bid but JPY 64.5B in JGBs were accepted in the second offer. According to the current guidance, BoJ targets to keep 10-year JGB yield at around 0% with 25bps limit up and down.

