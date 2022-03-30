Wed, Mar 30, 2022 @ 06:17 GMT
BoJ increases size of JGB purchases to defend yield cap

BoJ announced to increase the size of its JGB purchases to defend it’s 10-year yield cap imposed under the yield curve control.

It increased the size of purchase of JGB with maturities of 3 to 10 years today, by a combined JPY 450B to JPY 1325B. It will additionally buy JPY 150B of JGB with maturities between 10 to 25 years, and JPY 100B with maturity more than 25 years.

“The BOJ will increase the number of auction dates and the amount of outright JGB purchases as needed, taking account of market conditions,” the BOJ said in a statement.

